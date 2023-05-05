Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Raised to C$98.00 at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.31.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$81.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$71.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$69.00. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$48.88 and a one year high of C$82.90. The stock has a market cap of C$37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.1903676 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 8,200 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$62.17 per share, with a total value of C$509,822.70. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

