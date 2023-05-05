Susquehanna Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.57, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.14.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,523,939,000 after purchasing an additional 886,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,456,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,155,000 after acquiring an additional 778,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,295,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,802,000 after purchasing an additional 387,696 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

