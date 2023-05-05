Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.14. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $109.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

