Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Shares of AMD stock opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.14. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $109.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
