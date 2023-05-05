Raymond James Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $110.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.57, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average is $77.14. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $109.57.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after buying an additional 886,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after buying an additional 1,315,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after buying an additional 778,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,295,045,000 after buying an additional 2,457,436 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,802,000 after buying an additional 387,696 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

