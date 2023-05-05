Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 6.1 %

AMD opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 376.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

