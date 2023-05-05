FY2023 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Reduced by Cormark

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $592.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

B2Gold Stock Up 3.2 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.95. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 140.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

