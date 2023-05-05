FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bionomics Limited Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bionomics in a report released on Monday, May 1st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.87). The consensus estimate for Bionomics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share.

BNOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Bionomics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Bionomics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BNOX stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

