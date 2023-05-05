Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) versus Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Financial Contrast

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) and Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fomento Económico Mexicano and Reed’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fomento Económico Mexicano $705.58 billion 0.05 $1.23 billion $10.26 9.39 Reed’s $50.78 million 0.12 -$19.22 million ($8.99) -0.26

Fomento Económico Mexicano has higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fomento Económico Mexicano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fomento Económico Mexicano 1 1 7 0 2.67 Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fomento Económico Mexicano and Reed’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus target price of $96.87, suggesting a potential upside of 0.56%. Given Fomento Económico Mexicano’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fomento Económico Mexicano is more favorable than Reed’s.

Profitability

This table compares Fomento Económico Mexicano and Reed’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fomento Económico Mexicano 4.03% 10.45% 4.67% Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55%

Risk & Volatility

Fomento Económico Mexicano has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Fomento Económico Mexicano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Fomento Económico Mexicano shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Reed’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fomento Económico Mexicano beats Reed’s on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business. The Coca-Cola FEMSA segment produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages through standard bottler agreements in the territories where it operates. The FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division segment operates a chain of small-format stores in Mexico. The FEMSA-Comercio Health Division segment involves drugstores and related operations. The FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division segment deals with retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, and other car care products. The Heineken Investment segment invests in Heineken and distributes beer in a large number of countries. The Other Business segment involves other companies and corporate activities. The company was founded by Isaac Garza, José Calderón, José A. Mugue

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

