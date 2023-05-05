Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Critical Contrast

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gogoro and Vicinity Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00 Vicinity Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gogoro currently has a consensus target price of $5.77, indicating a potential upside of 72.65%. Given Gogoro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

10.3% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gogoro and Vicinity Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $382.83 million 1.26 -$98.91 million ($0.45) -7.42 Vicinity Motor $18.48 million 1.81 -$17.95 million ($0.46) -1.59

Vicinity Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gogoro. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicinity Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -25.84% -35.10% -11.87% Vicinity Motor -97.15% -46.00% -28.45%

Summary

Gogoro beats Vicinity Motor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

(Get Rating)

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

About Vicinity Motor

(Get Rating)

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.