Contrasting Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP)

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) and Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo N/A N/A N/A Waitr -184.96% -326.74% -61.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cielo and Waitr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.17 billion 1.34 -$93.59 million $0.06 17.83 Waitr $130.00 million 0.02 -$206.79 million ($20.60) -0.01

Analyst Ratings

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr. Waitr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cielo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cielo and Waitr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 0 1 2 0 2.67 Waitr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cielo has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cielo beats Waitr on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cielo

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

