Financial Survey: MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) versus Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Lightspeed Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of MarketWise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lightspeed Commerce and MarketWise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightspeed Commerce -160.22% -6.02% -5.67% MarketWise 3.51% -11.97% 9.60%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightspeed Commerce $692.84 million 2.87 -$288.43 million ($7.37) -1.80 MarketWise $512.40 million 1.00 $17.99 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lightspeed Commerce and MarketWise’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MarketWise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lightspeed Commerce.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lightspeed Commerce and MarketWise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightspeed Commerce 0 7 10 0 2.59 MarketWise 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $24.56, indicating a potential upside of 85.66%. MarketWise has a consensus price target of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 161.08%. Given MarketWise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MarketWise is more favorable than Lightspeed Commerce.

Volatility & Risk

Lightspeed Commerce has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketWise has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Its platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, point of sale (POS), product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, order-ahead and curbside pickup functionality, loyalty, and customer management solutions. The company also offers tailored financial solutions, such as Lightspeed Analytics; Lightspeed Payments; and Lightspeed Capital, a merchant cash advance program. In addition, it sells POS peripheral hardware, including tablets, customer facing displays, receipt printers, networking hardware, cash drawers, payment terminals, servers, stands, bar-code scanners, and an assortment of accessories, as well as provides installation and implementation services. The company was formerly known as Lightspeed POS Inc. and changed its name to Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in August 2021. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis. It provides its research across various platforms, including desktop and laptop, as well as mobile devices, such as tablets and mobile phones. The company serves approximately 972 thousand paid subscribers and approximately 13.7 million free subscribers. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

