AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a £130 ($162.42) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($147.43) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £135 ($168.67) to £140 ($174.91) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($134.93) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a £119 ($148.68) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £119.32 ($149.07).

Shares of AZN stock opened at £118.50 ($148.05) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,399 ($117.43) and a fifty-two week high of £123.92 ($154.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £183.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,360.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is £111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £117.01 ($146.19) per share, for a total transaction of £234,020 ($292,378.81). Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

