Head to Head Contrast: Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Novavax and Harpoon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 2 3 2 0 2.00 Harpoon Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78

Novavax presently has a consensus target price of $70.67, suggesting a potential upside of 833.51%. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.44, suggesting a potential upside of 947.88%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Novavax.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

45.7% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Novavax and Harpoon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $1.98 billion 0.33 -$657.94 million ($8.40) -0.90 Harpoon Therapeutics $31.92 million 0.72 -$67.73 million ($2.05) -0.30

Harpoon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Novavax has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and Harpoon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -33.20% N/A -26.36% Harpoon Therapeutics -212.23% -299.91% -67.97%

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats Novavax on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle, Luke B. Evnin, and Jeanmarie Guenot on March 19, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

