Analyzing Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) and Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Alpine Summit Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 45.48% 29.29% 17.69% Alpine Summit Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Alpine Summit Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $9.16 billion 2.50 $4.39 billion $24.15 5.22 Alpine Summit Energy Partners $195.65 million 0.12 $7.43 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Summit Energy Partners.

89.8% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Alpine Summit Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of Alpine Summit Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Alpine Summit Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 52.9%. Diamondback Energy pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diamondback Energy has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Diamondback Energy and Alpine Summit Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 1 1 17 1 2.90 Alpine Summit Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus price target of $178.55, indicating a potential upside of 41.71%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Alpine Summit Energy Partners.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Alpine Summit Energy Partners on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment is involved in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Alpine Summit Energy Partners

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field near Austin, Texas. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

