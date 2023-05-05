Reviewing Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF – Get Rating) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Trillion Energy International and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Trillion Energy International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A Riley Exploration Permian 36.68% 41.38% 23.90%

Volatility and Risk

Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.0% of Trillion Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Trillion Energy International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trillion Energy International and Riley Exploration Permian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 2 0 3.00

Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.63%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trillion Energy International and Riley Exploration Permian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Riley Exploration Permian $321.74 million 2.53 $118.01 million $5.99 6.74

Riley Exploration Permian has higher revenue and earnings than Trillion Energy International.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Trillion Energy International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trillion Energy International

(Get Rating)

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Trillion Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillion Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.