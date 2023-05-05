Analyzing Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) and Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Seven & i’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.95% 68.28% 6.56% Seven & i N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Albertsons Companies and Seven & i, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 0 8 3 0 2.27 Seven & i 1 0 0 0 1.00

Dividends

Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus target price of $25.93, suggesting a potential upside of 24.94%. Given Albertsons Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Seven & i.

Albertsons Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Seven & i pays an annual dividend of 57.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 127.9%. Albertsons Companies pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seven & i pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Seven & i’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $77.65 billion 0.15 $1.51 billion $2.17 9.56 Seven & i N/A N/A N/A 197.96 0.23

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Seven & i. Seven & i is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albertsons Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Seven & i shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Seven & i on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores. As of February 26, 2022, it operated 2,276 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,722 pharmacies, 1,317 in-store branded coffee shops, 402 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store operation and gasoline retail businesses. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates retail business that provide daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide various merchandise products. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, leasing, and credit card services. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores. The company's others segment engages in real estate and other businesses. It operates approximately 22,500 stores in Japan and 71,800 stores internationally. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

