Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $181.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 2.7 %

SLAB opened at $135.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.85. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $194.68.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $257.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

