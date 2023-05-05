Jefferies Financial Group Comments on MicroStrategy Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of MicroStrategy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for MicroStrategy’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.42) EPS.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $312.24 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $132.56 and a one year high of $361.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

See Also

