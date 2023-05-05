Brokerages Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT at $520.11

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $520.11.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of LRCX opened at $512.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $548.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $502.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.37.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lam Research by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 492,345.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,644,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $619,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $315,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

