Barclays Trims NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Target Price to $18.00

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 98.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NRDS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $687.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. NerdWallet has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $21.74.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NerdWallet will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $49,826.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,960.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NerdWallet by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in NerdWallet by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in NerdWallet by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

