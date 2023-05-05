Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $33.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WES shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 46.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of WES opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.856 per share. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

