Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Match Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Match Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Match Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.64. Match Group has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. True Signal LP bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 240.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,745,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

