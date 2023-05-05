Analysts Set SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Target Price at $1,664.00

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,664.00.

Separately, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SSE Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. SSE has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $24.18.

About SSE

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

