RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Receives GBX 1,032.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,032.86 ($12.90).

RS1 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital raised shares of RS Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of RS Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RS Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 950 ($11.87) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.74) price target on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.62) to GBX 1,050 ($13.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

RS Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:RS1 opened at GBX 849.40 ($10.61) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 906.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 931.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. RS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 790 ($9.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,169 ($14.61). The company has a market cap of £4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,439.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Stories

