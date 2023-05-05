Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives GBX 250 Average Target Price from Analysts

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 250 ($3.12).

MONY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.87) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

LON MONY opened at GBX 264.80 ($3.31) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,036.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 162.30 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 282.60 ($3.53).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,230.77%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

