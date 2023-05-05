Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Price Target at C$36.78

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

CAE opened at C$29.35 on Tuesday. CAE has a 52-week low of C$20.90 and a 52-week high of C$35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.72.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 1.1705905 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

