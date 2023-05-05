Brokerages Set NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target at $17.83

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,555. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gregory Norden acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,192. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,555. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 139,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.34). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 125.37% and a negative return on equity of 165.02%. The firm had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

