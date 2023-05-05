Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives $7.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRLT. Raymond James cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainsail Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,772,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $349.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.17 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

