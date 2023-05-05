Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Price Target at $169.00

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.29.

FNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $158.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.94. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $160.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,458,494 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,471,000 after purchasing an additional 308,992 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,249,000 after purchasing an additional 966,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,979,000 after buying an additional 192,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,186,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,028,000 after buying an additional 153,994 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

