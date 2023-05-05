Brokerages Set Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) PT at $18.17

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of research firms have commented on AKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,344,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after buying an additional 349,259 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,400,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,818,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 172,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,811,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,335,000 after purchasing an additional 110,802 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

NYSE AKR opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

