Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $70.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,494.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,494.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Matador Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading

