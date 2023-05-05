Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $70.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.56.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
Insider Activity at Matador Resources
In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,494.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,494.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Matador Resources
Matador Resources Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of MTDR stock opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Matador Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 6.15%.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.