FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Receives $158.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLNG shares. Danske cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of FLNG opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. FLEX LNG has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $38.24.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.38. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $97.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 721.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 947,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,060,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 147.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FLEX LNG by 220.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 193,733 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,068,000. 20.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

