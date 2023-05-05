Analysts Set Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) PT at $37.83

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

AVID has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Avid Technology Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of AVID opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $33.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avid Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 517.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 126,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 106,126 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 20.1% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Articles

