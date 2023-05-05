Brokerages Set MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Target Price at $17.33

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.
MLNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Chris Maloof sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $27,118.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MeridianLink has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,540.00 and a beta of 0.76.
MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MeridianLink had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $70.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. Equities analysts expect that MeridianLink will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
