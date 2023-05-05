Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Spirit AeroSystems Call Options (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 13,167 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 197% compared to the average daily volume of 4,434 call options.
Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.
