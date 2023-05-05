Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 19,207 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,963% compared to the typical volume of 931 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,944,000 after acquiring an additional 224,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,513,000 after buying an additional 371,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,026,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,094,000 after buying an additional 235,853 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,569,000 after buying an additional 5,865,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

