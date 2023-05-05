Traders Buy Large Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the typical daily volume of 180 put options.

NOV Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NOV opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.89. NOV has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 76.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,798 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,671 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 18.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 139,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 22.5% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 32,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

