Seritage Growth Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,262 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 177% compared to the average daily volume of 2,987 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $7.46 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The company has a market cap of $418.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,517,821.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,079,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,002,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRG. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,885,000 after acquiring an additional 471,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $606,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

