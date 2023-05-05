Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

Westlake Price Performance

Westlake stock opened at $116.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day moving average of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,138,000 after buying an additional 81,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150,636 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,187,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,714,000 after purchasing an additional 174,908 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,516,000 after purchasing an additional 138,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

