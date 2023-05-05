The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

The9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCTY opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The9 has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

Get The9 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The9

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The9 in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in The9 during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The9 in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The9 by 10,524.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.