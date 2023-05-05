StockNews.com Lowers Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) to Sell

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance
Shares of CMCT stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
