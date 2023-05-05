Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $851.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.
