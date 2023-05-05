StockNews.com Upgrades Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) to Strong-Buy

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

RGP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $1,016,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,455.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth $5,494,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 3,631.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 237,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 189,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Resources Connection by 13.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,479,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,727,000 after acquiring an additional 175,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

