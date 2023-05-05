Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.24.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $1,166,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 160,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,587,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $1,317,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.