Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. FIG Partners upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $136.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.03. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.