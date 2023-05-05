StockNews.com Downgrades Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Hold

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,305 shares of company stock valued at $449,877. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

