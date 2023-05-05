StockNews.com Downgrades Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Sell

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. The company has a market cap of $342.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 202,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 40.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,083 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.