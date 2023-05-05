StockNews.com Downgrades Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Sell

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Gladstone Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. The company has a market cap of $342.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $12.39.
Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital
Gladstone Capital Company Profile
Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.
Featured Stories
