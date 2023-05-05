Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $27.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The firm had revenue of $700.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Craft III acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,582,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,637,420.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,382 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,184,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,715,000 after buying an additional 1,591,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,436,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,515,000 after buying an additional 298,527 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,711,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after purchasing an additional 258,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,374 shares during the last quarter.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

