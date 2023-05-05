Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $240.00 at Stephens

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stephens from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.50.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $207.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.42. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $223.77.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 774,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Articles

