StockNews.com Upgrades Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to Buy

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Shares of ROST opened at $102.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.58 and a 200-day moving average of $108.58. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

